



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police have made three arrests in a shooting that left one man dead and a woman paralyzed in south Sacramento earlier this month.

Detectives think the shooters are connected to a gang, but the victims were innocent bystanders and not the intended target.

The man killed has been identified as 29-year-old Clifton Keene. Neighbors said he was a father of three who worked day in and day out so he could provide for his kids. Twenty days after Keene’s death, his community still honors him.

“He was loved by everybody. There’s no bad words to say about him,” said one neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous.

Neighbors said Keene stayed at the complex frequently so he could visit his mother and girlfriend.

“The first thing everyone wants to think is that they were bad people or they did something to deserve it whether they were unintended targets or not they deserve it. And they didn’t deserve it at all,” said Kimberly Petersen, a neighbor who knew Keene.

READ: Inmate Death At California State Prison, Sacramento Investigated As Homicide

Just yards away from Keene’s memorial there’s another at the same complex, also for a shooting victim.

“We kind of suspected from the beginning that they weren’t the targets and that makes you live in more fear because you don’t know who the targets are. Are they going to come back?” Petersen said.

Petersen said she wants to see more patrols near this complex given recent violence but says she rarely sees police.

“It kind of makes you feel like we don’t matter,” she said.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento Sheriff’s office said she was unaware of orders to increase patrols the area but that’s something deputies have the discretion to do in the areas they cover. In the end, it’s up to the individual deputy.