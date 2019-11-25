SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — North Sacramento CHP are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash on Madison Avenue last week.
Officers say the crash happened on Nov. 18 around 11:30 p.m. on Madison Avenue at Hillside Boulevard. A 70-year-old man was reportedly crossing the street on a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a dark-colored truck traveling east on Madison.
Witnesses say it appeared the eastbound lanes of the road did have a green light at the time.
Officers found the pedestrian in the eastbound lanes and took him to the hospital where he later died.
The driver did not stay at the scene and has not yet been identified. Investigators are searching for a dark truck with front-end damage.