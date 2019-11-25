



STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton is preparing to bury her only son who died in a crash last week.

Richard Wilson, a freshman at Bear Creek, was one of two young adults killed in a van crash on Friday. Sariah Sayasit was also killed.

CHP says a 17-year-old unlicensed driver was behind the wheel when she lost control on Eight Mile Road and plunged into a canal around 3:45 p.m.

Tamara VanHook, Richard Wilson’s mother, says she has to be tough.

“I’m very calm and collected right now, but inside I ache so bad,” she said.

VanHook says her son is gone and now she is preparing to bury him. Wilson, she says, was carefree and loved football and friends. She is calling crash, “senseless” and a case of “reckless driving.”

“Friday was only three days ago, my son should be at this school, in class,” she said.

On Monday, students and staff wore blue in honor of Wilson and Sayasit. Classmates call Wilson “a great friend.” They say this loss hits hard.

“It was shocking, I was shocked. I said, ‘Did I really just lose like my best friend?'” freshman Amir Mustafa said.

Jazmine Bocanegra Vazquez, a senior Bear Creek High School said, “everyone was crying, depressed, emotional we’re just here to say we loved him.”

Now Vanhook says she wants to remember Wilson for the bright light he brought to her life, and to this community.

“Remember him for Richie. He was energetic, he was bouncy, smiley like a big ‘Tigger,'” she said.

The community is also coming together to organize a fundraiser for the Wilson family.