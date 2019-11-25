Man Convicted Of Shooting And Killing Woman During Robbery At South Sacramento StoreA man has been convicted of first-degree murder in connection with a robbery outside of a store on Florin Road last December. On December 22, Dorthea Brewer went to a store on Florin Road. While she was standing in line, her killer, Shylow Therman, was standing behind her. When she returned to the car, Brewer was accosted by Therman who stuck the end of a gun through the window, pointed it her face, grabbed her purse, and demanded money, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. Katie Johnston reports.

59 minutes ago