FOLSOM (CBS13) — A wanted pursuit suspect sent soccer players scrambling Monday night after running onto the Folsom High School campus.
The chase started Monday after a license plate reader picked up a plate from a car suspected in multiple burglaries last week. Officers tried a traffic stop, which sparked a short pursuit.
Police say the Toyota jumped the curb and crashed into a stop sign off Iron Point Road. The suspect then reportedly ran into the stadium where the women’s varsity soccer practice was being held.
The search continued into the parking lot outside of the stadium and a K-9 team went inside after reports of someone hiding under the bleachers.
A maintenance worker on-site watched the scene unfold from the roof of an out-building.
“I was on top changing AC filters, when I heard a big bang, saw the cops coming down the street, turned my head and saw two guys running towards the stadium, there was soccer practice going on, and he ran across, down to that side and just hopped over the fence,” Arturo Angelis said.
Angelis said the fence was at least 10 feet, but the suspects cleared it easily.
Folsom police eventually took 30-year-old Oakland resident Warren Horton into custody and are working to confirm if another suspect is outstanding. Witnesses say there were two suspects involved.