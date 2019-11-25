SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — After a preliminary hearing, two suspects in the 2017 murder of a man in Suisun City were held to answer for the charge of murder and robbery.
On Nov. 3, 2017, 21-year-old Armani Harper-Reed was shot and killed at the Chevron gas station on Anderson Street in Suisun City.
Harper-Reed allegedly made arrangements to meet with Derrick Dogan Jr. at the gas station. According to cell phone records presented in court, Dogan Jr. was setting up the sale of marijuana for Alfie Broussard.
Around 9:35 p.m., Harper-Reed and his girlfriend arrived at the gas station in her car. There, the DA says Broussard and Dogan Jr. parked next to them and both got into the backseat of the girlfriend’s car. Harper-Reed then handed Broussard marijuana.
The court alleges Broussard said, “You know what time it is,” before the three men got out of the car. Broussard and Dogan Jr. are believed to have been armed with firearms. Harper-Reed’s girlfriend said she could hear a commotion and shots fired. Police found Harper-Reed in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries at the scene.
Police identified Broussard and Dogan Jr. through cell phone records and later arrested them for Harper-Reed’s murder.
Both defendants were ordered to remain in custody without bail until a trial. They are expected back in court on Dec. 11 for their arraignment.