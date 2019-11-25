SONORA (CBS13) — A 22-year-old was arrested Sunday night on felony drug charges after getting pulled over.
An officer pulled over Thomas Brady Turner at 10:23 p.m. Sunday while he was driving on Highway 49. The officer reportedly smelled marijuana and questioned the four occupants in the 1995 Ford Explorer.
Police say Turner admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle and said he had Magic Mushrooms, or psilocybin, as well. After a search of the vehicle, the officer reportedly found more than 80 grams of marijuana and more than 11 grams of psilocybin, which is illegal to possess in California. A person can only possess up 28.5 grams of marijuana for recreational use in California.
The officer arrested Turner for transporting a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.