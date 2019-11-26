Police arrested a man accused of crashing his car into a home in Sutter County over the weekend.
On Saturday night, just before 11 p.m., the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a vehicle crashing into a house on Larkin Road in Live Oak. They were also told the driver was trying to run away.
When deputies arrived, they were a
ble to find the driver, and quite a mess. The car had crashed through a wooden fence, traveled across the property and drove part-way into the home. Field sobriety tests were administered it was determined that the driver, Luis Ornelas-Velasquez, 20, of Live Oak, was under the influence of alcohol.
Ornelas-Velasquez was arrested for driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, having a blood alcohol content of .08% or higher, and leaving the scene of a traffic collision.
Ornelas-Velasquez was released on November 24th with a court date.