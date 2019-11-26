Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto police have upgraded the suspicious death investigation from Monday to a homicide investigation.
Detectives say 31-year-old Randall Cisneros-Heimburger’s body was found behind a business complex at 2020 Standiford Avenue. Authorities are not releasing the cause of death at this time.
No other information about Cisneros-Heimburger’s death has been released. Detectives are continuing to investigate the homicide.
If you have any information in the case, call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.