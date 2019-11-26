Comments
VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A popular dessert spot in Vacaville is closing its doors for good come December.
Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard posted on Monday that their Alamo Drive location would be closing.
No exact reason was given for the impending closure other than it being “the best business decision.”
An East Coast-based dessert chain, Rita’s Italian Ice opened up their Vacaville store back in 2015.
There are more than 600 locations across the country, including other spots in Elk Grove, Folsom and Antelope.
The Vacaville store’s last day is slated to be Dec. 1.