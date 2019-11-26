SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Seven passenger flights headed to the Bay Area were rerouted to the Sacramento International Airport Tuesday night due to bad weather conditions and a power outage at the Oakland airport.
A spokesperson from the airport said the flights were rerouted from San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose. The Oakland Airport lost power shortly after 6:30 p.m. and lasted for a couple of hours, KPIX reported. Airport officials said backup generators came on to restore electricity.
READ ALSO: San Francisco Int’l Airport Arrivals Cut In Half As Storm Leads To Ground Delay Program
The cause of the outage has not been determined.
Flights headed to San Francisco and San Jose were rerouted due to the weather, an airport spokesperson said. The San Francisco Bay Area experienced high winds and heavy rain on Tuesday.
By 10:30 p.m., the SMF spokesperson said none of the rerouted flights had deplaned in Sacramento.