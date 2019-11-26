ARDEN-ARCADE (CBS13) — More than 33,000 SMUD customers were in the dark Tuesday evening due to unplanned power outages.
According to the SMUD Outage map, 12,285 customers in the Arden-Arcade area lost power around 5:30 p.m. Crews are assessing the outage and plan to restore power by 6:40 p.m.
Additionally, SMUD reported another outage in the Florin area affecting more than 6,400 customers. That outage is expected to be restored around 7:30 p.m.
Another large outage in the Citrus Heights area impacting nearly 3,000 customers was reported around 6:30 p.m.
At 6:53 p.m., another outage was reported, impacting more than 11,400 customers in the Elk Grove area.
SMUD has not said what caused the outages yet.
By 7:12 p.m., restorations appeared to begin with nearly 10,000 customers in the Arden-Arcade area regaining power.
This is a developing story.