LODI (CBS13) – A Lodi high school has been put on a precautionary lockdown late Tuesday morning as authorities investigate a threat.
The Lodi Unified School District says a threat was found on a bathroom wall at Tokay High School.
Exactly what was stated in the threat is unclear, but both the school administration and the Lodi Police Department are now investigating and have officers on-site. Lodi police on Facebook wrote: “A vague threat was made at the school from an anonymous source.”
Officials are asking parents to stay away from campus to avoid traffic congestion.
