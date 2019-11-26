



VACAVILLE (CBS13) — The ampm gas station on Nut Tree Road displays sometimes patriotic and sometimes scary inflatable decorations in front of their store.

The store owner’s son says they’ve been doing it for every major holiday such as Christmas, Halloween, and Thanksgiving for the last six years.

“We always appreciate them giving us business and this is just a way of our way of showing them a good gesture you know,” Sarbjot Singh said.

“Every year they come especially for these things and they are appreciative of this,” Muhammad Khan, the store’s manager, said. “And they tell us their kids like that.”

READ: Thanksgiving And Black Friday Hours 2019

On Monday morning, the station came to deflating realization about one of the two latest inflatables it had out front.

“Someone stole one of them, in fact, I believe it was a turkey,” Khan said.

And these inflatable decorations aren’t cheap, costing around $100 each.

Singh said this isn’t the first time this has happened. He told CBS13 that someone took one of their decorations around Thanksgiving or Christmas Eve last year. Some customers said they’re in awe that someone felt the need to go on this kind of a turkey hunt.

“They put everything out here. I don’t know why they do it but it’s awesome and it’s nice,” Donald Schmidtt said. “And I can’t believe that someone’s going to take it.”

“It’s just ridiculous like these guys don’t have to do that,” Thomas Basye said. “They don’t have to buy that. But, people are going to do what they’re going to do I guess.”

Singh said their cameras weren’t able to catch who this, but they said they’re not going to stop spreading their holiday spirit.

“We want to keep doing it. So I just want people to stop doing that and they should really appreciate us and motivate us to do more,” Singh said.

Singh also told CBS13 that they’ve seen inflatable with gashes cut into them in the past. He said that last year the person who stole the inflatable didn’t bring it back. So, he’s not confident that this other one will be returned either.