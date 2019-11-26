DUTCH FLAT (CBS13) — Massive traffic backups on Interstate 80 left people stranded for hours on Tuesday afternoon.
People packed a gas station in Dutch Flat to get chains on their tires. A father and son duo battled the bitter weather to install chains for people trying to go east on I-80 through steady snowfall.
“It gets heavy and then it starts slowing down and it’s a lot of traffic…long day,” said Rodney Arashi.
Rodney said he got out of school and headed straight to help his dad in Dutch Flat. Chain controls were in effect starting early afternoon.
“We are making sure that chains are installed correctly because some people don’t really know how to do it. And if they do try themselves they usually wind up in trouble,” said Ron Arashi, Rodney’s dad.
Semi-trucks lined I-80 and pulled over after conditions got worse Tuesday afternoon. The highway was covered with snow and first responders urged people to take it slow.
“It keeps getting worse,” said Amy Moreno.
Moreno was headed to Reno from the Bay Area. She said she spent five hours trying to get 12 miles from Colfax to the Dutch Flat. Caltrans and California Highway Patrol are urging people to delay travel until Thanksgiving Day if possible, saying you’re taking a risk if you come out on the roads now.