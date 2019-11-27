Comments
CHICO (CBS13) – A moderate earthquake shook right next to Chico early Wednesday morning, according to the US Geological Survey.
The quake hit just before 2 a.m. and registered at a 3.2 magnitude. It was centered in northeast Chico, about nine miles from Paradise and 19 miles from Oroville.
No injuries or damage has been reported.
A couple of other minor earthquakes, registering above 3.0 magnitude, have been reported near Chico over the past 10 days. According to the USGS, California and Nevada average about 234 earthquakes a year with a magnitude 3.0 to 4.0.