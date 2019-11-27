CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — Calaveras County deputies seized more than 40 pounds of processed marijuana from an illegal marijuana grow on Tuesday.
The Sheriff’s Marijuana Enforcement Unit served a search warrant for illegal cultivation on an address located in the 17000 block of Jesus Maria Road in Mountain Ranch.
On the property, deputies seized 42.33 pounds of processed marijuana, 3.6 grams of methamphetamine, a firearm and ammunition, and illegal brass knuckles. Authorities also found evidence that more than 100 pounds of processed marijuana had been recently removed from the site.
Deputies arrested 52-year-old Mountain Ranch resident Daniel Maples for multiple charges including illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to register as a sex offender.
The Calaveras Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with knowledge of illegal marijuana operations to call the Sheriff’s Anonymous Marijuana Tip Line at (209) 754-6870