MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a train in Modesto early Wednesday morning.
The incident happened around 4:15 a.m. near the intersection of 8th and I streets and the railroad tracks in the downtown Modesto area.
Modesto police say the man was first spotted in the area just before 4 a.m. he wasn’t seen again until he was struck by a northbound Union Pacific Rail Road train.
Officers say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Exactly what led up to the man’s death is being investigated.
The man’s name has not been released at this point.