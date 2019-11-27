  • CBS13On Air

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for help in finding an elderly woman who went missing with her two grandchildren.

Fairfield police say 75-year-old Sandra Young and her two grandchildren were reported missing by family members. Young last talked to her sister on Sunday and family has not been able to contact her since, police say.

Young is believed to be in the company of her two grandchildren: 9-year-old Jayden Hill and 7-year-old Katalyhah Hill.

She drives a green 2000 Acura TL with the California license plate number 5HLM514.

Police consider Young and the children at-risk due to her medical conditions and the young age of the children.

Anyone who sees Young and the children are asked call law enforcement immediately.

