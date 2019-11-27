FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — It is a desperate search for a missing 75-year-old woman and her young grandchildren on the night before Thanksgiving.

Fairfield police released photos of 75-year-old Sandra Young with her two grandchildren, 9-year-old Jayden Hill and 7-year-old Katalya Hill.

#FFPD is trying to find an elderly female and her grandchildren. If seen please contact your local police department. Vehicle is a green '00 Acura TL license 5HLM514 https://t.co/c56tuulyKD via @OfcrKathrynM pic.twitter.com/bgRxiKvzkv — Fairfield, CA Police (@FairfieldPolice) November 27, 2019

Police say they believe there is no foul play involved in their disappearance, but that Young may be suffering from dementia. Young was last heard from on Sunday. Her relatives have been searching for the three along with the police. LaVonce Block is Young’s nephew.

“Distraught, looking for her,” Block said. “Everyone keep us in your prayers. And if you see anything, call police flag them down, whatever you need to do, and the family really appreciates it.”

Fairfield police say Sandra Young’s vehicle is a Green 2004 Acura TL, with a California license plate number “5HLM514”

Traffic cameras have captured the vehicle crossing the Carquinez Bridge several times. It was last seen in Alamo at 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday. Police can’t tell from the cameras who is driving.

Lyn Johnson lives downstairs from the family and says Young had plans to make a Thanksgiving dinner at home.

“I just don’t know… I’m getting worried,” Johnson said. “I know she was cooking. She had a ham the other day. I think it was maybe over the weekend.”

The family says Young became the guardian of her two grandchildren when their own parents were killed in a Highway 12 crash several years ago.

“We’re a strong faith family, so you know a lot of praying and we leave it in God’s hand and she’ll come home safe,” Block said.

An unusual disappearance, and a desperate search. Leaving a family praying for a safe Thanksgiving Day reunion.