POLLOCK PINES (CBS13) – As snow continues to come down in the Sierra, people living in El Dorado County are waking up to no power Wednesday morning.

As of 7 a.m., nearly 5,000 PG&E customers in and around the Pollock Pines area are without power.

Anyone heading up the hill should expect chain controls and plenty of travel delays. On the Highway 50 corridor, chain controls are in effect from 3 miles east of Placerville to Meyers. Along Interstate 80, controls are in effect from Colfax to the Nevada state line.

Massive traffic backups on I-80 already left people stranded for hours as the storm moved in on Tuesday.

Further up the hill, people packed a gas station in Dutch Flat to get chains on their tires.

Snow is expected to continue to fall in the Sierra into Thanksgiving. The snow line is expected to be at the 1500’ to 2500’ level.

