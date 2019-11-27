SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating a woman’s death after they believe she fell out of a moving vehicle Monday morning.
Investigators say officers were called to a local hospital Monday just before 3 p.m. after a woman died from multiple injuries. Police believe the victim, who’s described as a female Asian in her 30s, was injured after falling from a moving pickup truck in South Sacramento.
Officers have recovered the involved vehicle, a dark blue Toyota Tundra.
READ: Search On For Fairfield Woman, 75, Missing With Her 2 Grandchildren
Detectives are now asking for the community’s assistance to have anyone who witnessed this incident come forward and talk to police.
The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this incident to contact the dispatch center at (916)264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000