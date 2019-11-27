Comments
SUISUN CITY (CBS13) – Firefighters say a gas station’s safety system helped prevent a scary looking crash from being any worse early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened before dawn at the Chevron on Highway 12 and Woodlark Drive.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle ended up taking out at least one fuel pump.
Firefighters say no one was injured in the crash – and the gas station’s safety system stopped any fuel from leaking.
The Chevron will be closed until repairs are done, firefighters say.
Highway 12 is not affected by the incident.