LODI (CBS13) – Police say they have arrested the student suspected of writing a school shooting threat on a bathroom stall wall at Tokay High.
The message was discovered on Tuesday morning and quickly spread on social media, prompting officials to lock down the school as they investigated. Lodi police later said they found the threat wasn’t credible.
Lodi police say they identified a 14-year-old student as the person responsible for writing the message.
Later on Tuesday, officers went to the students home and arrested him. The student is now facing a charge of willfully disturbing a public school.
Investigators note that there is no indication the student actually had the means or intent to carry out the threat.