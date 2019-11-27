Comments
PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — Highway 50 is closed down in both directions at Carson Road due to multiple crashes, jackknifed big rigs, and cows in the roadway.
Placerville CHP said in a tweet that a cattle truck carrying 82 cows was involved in the incident near Apple Cafe. At least five cows are still on the loose. First responders say one cow was headed toward downtown Placerville.
Highway 50 in Placerville pic.twitter.com/o0RuAvhWWg
— Megan Marie (@Opheelllyaa) November 28, 2019
CHP said does not know when the road will reopen.
Local farmers helped corral the cows and safely return them to the truck.
This is a developing story. We will update it when new information comes available.