



DUTCH FLAT (CBS13) — The snow forced several drivers to pull over because of the traffic madness on Wednesday afternoon. Many got stuck up in Dutch Flat where they were required to put on chains.

“We are stuck right now at a gas station in the middle of nowhere, so here we are,” said Damian Castaneda from the Bay Area.

Snow falling in the Sierra caused a big mess on the roads. Some travelers took the risk, heading east up Interstate 80 right before Thanksgiving. Many got stuck because they weren’t prepared.

Wednesday evening, eastbound traffic was held east of Clipper Gap at Applegate Road due to multiple spinouts and chains were required for all vehicles.

Tow truck drivers have been staying busy getting cars out of the snow and a gas station in Dutch Flat quickly became a must-stop shop for drivers who didn’t have chains. The manager there had to leave to buy more chains because the store quickly ran out.

“I’ve seen a couple of vehicles that need chains on a little nerve-wracking going by some of them but it’s to be expected for the first snow of the year,” said Thor Larsen, who works in the area.

Chain controls have been in effect for several parts of I-80 and crews have been busy shoveling away snow. Many drivers were still determined to make it to their destination despite this winter cold blast.

“I had major concerns about making the trip at all but like I said, we are prepared and he’s telling me it’s going to be just fine,” said Karen Reese, traveling from Modesto.

Many people said they just weren’t expecting this snow in this area.

Caltrans crews were out on the roadway all day alongside CHP officers.