



— Plenty of people drove up Interstate 80 to Boreal Mountain for some Thanksgiving Day snow.

Some say it doesn’t matter if you’re a newbie to the mountains or have mastered the slopes — today is a great day to shred some fresh powder.

“We thought there’d be less people out here today so we can get ahead of the game, get our legs warm and get ready for skiing this season,” Pedro Oliveros said.

The National Weather Service Sacramento reported that Boreal got 21 inches of snow within the last 48 hours.

“It’s perfect, and we’re thankful that it’s perfect,” Charity Dean said. “It’s sunny, it’s warm, it’s snowing just a little bit.”

Amy Ohran, the president and general manager at Boreal, said she’s thankful for the good amount of snow that’s drawing people to the slopes.

“We just had an incredible early season storm. We had about three feet and we got a little break today and tomorrow,” Ohran said. “And there’s another big storm on the way so people are excited.”

MORE: National Weather Service Says Sierra Travel ‘Discouraged’ This Weekend, Heavy Snow Storm Expected

Going down the runs at Boreal has been great for visitors, but some say getting there wasn’t a fun time.

“It took us three hours to get here,” Dean said. “But we had our big Thanksgiving dinner yesterday.”

“We took some local roads which didn’t work out because they had closed them,” Neerev Shah said. “And we ended up running out of battery.”

Despite the issues on the roads, some say they’re hitting the slopes to make new family memories and possibly start new traditions.

“I didn’t learn when I was that young. So it’s good to get them early, teach them early and that way they can get better and start to enjoy the sport,” Oliveros said of his son.