RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Gold Country Wildlife Rescue teams hard at work on this Thanksgiving holiday helped one animal who was a victim of improperly disposed of fishing equipment.

(credit: Gold Country Wildlife Rescue)

A Canada goose was rescued from Rancho Cordova Thursday where it had a fishing line tangled around one of its legs and a fish hook stuck in one foot.

Following the incident, the rescue sent out a reminder on Facebook calling for fishermen to clean up after themselves to prevent situations like this from happening.

