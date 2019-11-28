



— A SWAT team was deployed Thursday morning to complete the recovery of stolen guns taken from a Manteca residence on Tuesday.

Manteca police responded to the report of a burglary on Nov. 26 at a local residence. Detectives found that several firearms were stolen from the home, which was unoccupied as the residents were away on vacation.

Police said although specifics on the burglary are not being released at this time, evidence shoed the guns were stored in a secure manner.

ALSO: A Thanksgiving Miracle: Missing 75-Year-Old Woman And 2 Grandchildren Found Safe

Additionally, the resident’s vehicle was also stolen from the home.

On Wednesday, an officer located the stolen vehicle at a local hotel just after 9:30 p.m. An unidentified man was located in the vehicle and arrested. Police found several of the stolen guns inside the car.

READ: Citrus Heights Police Using Bait Packages To Catch Porch Pirates

Detectives identified a residence at 266 Rina Drive as a location where the remaining outstanding guns may be located.

Manteca police deployed a SWAT team Thursday morning at around 11:30 a.m. to execute a search warrant at the Rina Drive residence.

Information regarding the initial arrest and any possible subsequent arrests have not yet been released.