Comments
ANTELOPE (CBS13) – Fire damaged a residence in Antelope on Friday morning.
The fire broke out at a duplex in the Treleaven Court, according to Sacramento Metro Fire Department. Firefighters were able to get the fire knocked down.
All of the people inside were able to get out safely.
#MetroFire is o/s of a garage fire in a residential risk duplex on #TreleavenCt in Antelope. All occupants are out of the building uninjured. Fire has been knocked down. pic.twitter.com/aXu9vEkXNF
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) November 29, 2019