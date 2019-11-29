  • CBS13On Air

Antelope

ANTELOPE (CBS13) – Fire damaged a residence in Antelope on Friday morning.

The fire broke out at a duplex in the Treleaven Court, according to Sacramento Metro Fire Department. Firefighters were able to get the fire knocked down.

All of the people inside were able to get out safely.

