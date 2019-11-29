  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Drivers hoping to make their way over the Sierra via Interstate 80 and Highway 50 have a small window in which to do it before the next storm arrives.

The National Weather Service reports that in the Blue Canyon and Echo Summit areas there will be a chance of snow showers Friday morning, which will lessen gradually into the late afternoon.

We’ll get a break from the threat of snow overnight and into Saturday. Now is expected to return to the Sierra late Saturday morning/early afternoon.

Caltrans reports that chains are required to travel over mountain passes in the Sierra.

