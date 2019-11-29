SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Drivers hoping to make their way over the Sierra via Interstate 80 and Highway 50 have a small window in which to do it before the next storm arrives.
The National Weather Service reports that in the Blue Canyon and Echo Summit areas there will be a chance of snow showers Friday morning, which will lessen gradually into the late afternoon.
We’ll get a break from the threat of snow overnight and into Saturday. Now is expected to return to the Sierra late Saturday morning/early afternoon.
Caltrans reports that chains are required to travel over mountain passes in the Sierra.
Chains required over the I-80 and US 50 mountain passes at this time. Weather Service indicates today and early Saturday are best times for travel. Steady snow predicted to start Sat pm and continue all day Sunday. Here’s the latest snow forecast for Donner & Echo summits. pic.twitter.com/TUIlujVM9a
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) November 29, 2019