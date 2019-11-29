



A holiday tradition thousands of Sacramentans enjoy every year is canceled.

Global Winter Wonderland will not be held at Cal Expo this holiday season. Event organizers haven’t said much other than it was a tough business decision. Shows, shops and lights would draw crowds to Global Winter Wonderland every year.

“I’m sad. We usually go every year,” said Darlene Laform.

Some wonder if the attraction will ever return.

“We wanted to go this year because now our kids are three and four. When they were one and two I felt like they were too small and it was so cold,” said Gloria Martinez.

The company that puts on the attraction each year, the International Culture Exchange Group, posted a message on Facebook apologizing for the delay in letting people know and said they have been focusing all of their attention on a new attraction in Northern California.

“I used to go with my huge group of friends and now it sucks I can’t go with them anymore,” said SaDarah Willis.

Wyatt Carlson has sold Christmas trees for years at Cal Expo, right next to Global Winter Wonderland. He said event organizers haven’t been very good about communicating with their customers.

“They had no set schedule they were open and closed some days during the week, some days they weren’t,” Carlson said.

Carlson said he and his partner have often dealt with angry and frustrated Global Winter Wonderland Goers who couldn’t find parking.

“We just say no we’re just a couple of good old boys from Oregon come down here to sell trees and we don’t know much about how to get over there or anything,” he said.

Many people are wondering, is Global Winter Wonderland gone for good? CBS13 reached out to the company that usually puts the show on but weren’t able to get a hold of them. According to their Facebook page, they are in the process of opening a year-round museum in the bay area,