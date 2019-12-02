Comments
FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A flipped-over big rig is blocking traffic on westbound Interstate 80 in Fairfield late Monday morning.
The crash happened a little after 11 a.m. right near the Travis Boulevard onramp.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a pickup truck and a big rig were involved. The big rig flipped onto its side after the crash and the driver suffered minor injuries, California Highway Patrol says; the other driver wasn’t injured.
One lane of westbound I-80 is closed due to the incident. The lane is expected to be back open in a couple of hours.