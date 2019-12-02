  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – First responders are urging people to slow down as rain continues to drench the region for the Monday morning commute.

The Sacramento Fire Department says there have been multiple spin-outs and crashes in the area over the past 24 hours.

Just before 5:30 a.m., a semi-truck rolled over off eastbound Highway 50 near Stockton Boulevard and ended up mangled. No injuries were reported, but the incident highlights just how dangerous the roads still are on Monday.

As of 7:30 a.m., the onramp to eastbound Highway 50 from Stockton Boulevard is closed due to the crash.

Drivers heading up to the Sierra should also be prepared for chain controls and slippery roads. Chains are in effect on Interstate 80 from Kingvale to the Nevada state line. On Highway 50, chain controls are in effect from Twin Bridges to Meyers.

The National Weather Service says light to moderate precipitation is expected through Monday morning throughout Northern California. Rain will start to taper off by the afternoon, forecasters say.

