catalytic converter thefts, Davis News


DAVIS (CBS13) — Police arrested a Merced man on charges of grand theft in connection to a catalytic converter theft early Saturday morning in Davis.

Officers were called to the 4500 block of Alhambra at 2:28 a.m. Saturday on reports of a man tampering with a vehicle. At the scene, they detained 29-year-old Vue Xiong, who they found in a vehicle.

Inside, officers say they found a Toyota catalytic converter, a contract-grade reciprocating saw, a floor jack, and a contractor-grade impact drill.

Officers later found a victim vehicle, a Toyota Prius, in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Xiong was arrested for grand theft and possession of narcotics.

