ECHO SUMMIT (CBS13) – A large rock slide has Highway 50 near Echo Summit under one-way traffic control on Monday.
California Highway Patrol’s South Lake Tahoe division says the rock slide happened a little before 1:30 p.m. just east of Frog Pond, east of Echo Summit.
Photos from the rock slide on Highway 50 completely blocking westbound lane near Echo Summit. Westbound traffic is being held in Meyers. This will take a couple hours to clear. pic.twitter.com/TJ6TKoU0nV
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 2, 2019
No injuries were reported, but the slide has one lane of the two-lane highway blocked.
CHP has the road under one-way traffic control until Caltrans crews can clear the road. Officers expect the road to be blocked for the next five hours.
Drivers should expect traffic in the area. Further, while they have been dropped on Interstate 80, chain controls are still in effect from Twin Bridges to Meyers on Highway 50.
Caltrans said by 3:15 p.m., the westbound traffic cleared out of Meyers, but one-way controls are still in effect over Echo Summit as crews work to clear the slide.