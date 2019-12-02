Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – A vacant home went up in smoke in Modesto late Sunday night, authorities say.
The scene was on Miller Avenue.
Modesto Fire officials say firefighters responded just after 11 p.m. and found a single-story home in flames. The home was vacant, firefighters say.
Crews quickly contained the fire before it could damage other nearby homes.
Exactly what caused the fire is still under investigation.
I can tell you what happened. Raul Reya code enforcement mgs of Modesto Will not do anything since Aug 2014 when first notified. Just collecting a pay check.I have proof.