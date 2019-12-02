Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Downtown travelers beware, J Street will be closed between 13th and 14th Streets this weekend for Convention Center construction.
City contractors will be assembling a large crane between 5 a.m. Friday until Midnight Sunday.
The crane will assist in the expansion and renovation of the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center. Construction is projected to be finished in the exhibit halls in winter 2020 and in the ballroom in spring 2021.
The closure coincides with the California International Marathon which will close L Street from 8th to 22nd Streets on Dec. 8.