



ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Stroodle, the local dog who was abandoned after her owner unexpectedly died, has found a new home.

After being taken in by the Placer SPCA, veterinarians discovered the eight-year-old Saint Bernard had a malignant tumor and gave her just six months to live.

The call went out in search of a hospice home, and the response was overwhelming. The Cotten family from Rocklin saw our story and said they just couldn’t resist Stroodle.

“She rolled over, put her arm around me, and was just happy to be part of the family, and we just couldn’t say no,” James Cotten.

But before they could say “yes,” there was a very frank family discussion.

“They said about six months is what she has, and we prepared the kids before we went so they know exactly what’s going on,” Whitney Cotten said.

In fact, this family has taught that loss is part of living before. They’ve been a hospice home for two cats they had to say goodbye to too soon.

“Whether it’s six weeks, six months, a year… we want to be with her,” James Cotten said.

Now, belly-rub-loving Stroodle is ready to add joy to the Cotten’s already joyful home. It’s an adoption filled with love and a life lesson

“To me, it’s a great learning lesson for them to provide all the love they can and understanding that she is sick,” Whitney Cotten said.

The Cotten family said you’d never know Stroodle just turned eight and that she’s even sick. They say she acts just like a lovable puppy.