WOODLAND (CBS13) – Police say they have arrested two men in connection to the shootout on a Woodland street that left one person hurt.
The incident happened back in September along the 800 block of Pacific Street.
Officers say they responded to investigate a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and soon found evidence of a shooting spree. Witnesses and surveillance video soon confirmed that two people were involved in a shootout on the street.
A bystander was hit in the leg by gunfire during the shootout, police say. That person managed to get to the Woodland Memorial Hospital on their own.
Detectives have since identified two suspects in connection to the shooting. One man was pulled over and taken into custody, while the second suspect had apparently been arrested for an unrelated robbery charge after the shootout.
Both suspects, 34-year-old Woodland resident Francisco Zapien and 23-year-old Knights Landing resident Antonio Godinez, are now facing assault with a deadly weapon charges.
It’s still unclear exactly what led up to the shootout.