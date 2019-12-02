  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lake Tahoe, sierra nevada, snow, Storm

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (AP) – More than 2 feet (60 centimeters) of new snow has fallen in the Sierra, where more than 6 feet (2 meters) has been recorded the past seven days at the top of some Lake Tahoe-area ski resorts.

A winter storm warning that was in place most of the holiday weekend expired at 10 a.m. Monday. But chain controls remain in effect on most mountain passes, including U.S. Interstate 80 from Truckee to Kingvale, California.

The National Weather Service says 29 inches (74 centimeters) of snow fell at Northstar California ski resort near Truckee over the past 24 hours for a total of 73 inches (2 meters) in a week.

About a foot (30 cm) of new snow was reported at the south end of lake and at the Mount Rose ski resort near Reno.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply