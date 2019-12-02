SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (AP) – More than 2 feet (60 centimeters) of new snow has fallen in the Sierra, where more than 6 feet (2 meters) has been recorded the past seven days at the top of some Lake Tahoe-area ski resorts.
A winter storm warning that was in place most of the holiday weekend expired at 10 a.m. Monday. But chain controls remain in effect on most mountain passes, including U.S. Interstate 80 from Truckee to Kingvale, California.
Here is a look at some 24 hour snow totals from across the Sierra. Rain and snow showers continue today, tapering off in the afternoon and evening. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/zlc2ZQlWmU
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 2, 2019
The National Weather Service says 29 inches (74 centimeters) of snow fell at Northstar California ski resort near Truckee over the past 24 hours for a total of 73 inches (2 meters) in a week.
About a foot (30 cm) of new snow was reported at the south end of lake and at the Mount Rose ski resort near Reno.
