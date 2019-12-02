STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton man is recovering after being attacked by pit bulls.
Steven Bishop returned home Monday after staying in the hospital for three days. He said last week he was working on a project in his garage when two out of three pit bulls attacked.
Bishop said one dog charged at him, grabbing his leg, but bit his wallet instead. The second reportedly went after him, locking into his right arm.
“When the other one tried to get me again, I kicked him. And when I kicked him he jumped up on my arm and locked in on my arm and started shaking violently like he was playing tug of war with me,” Bishop said.
Bishop said one of three pit bulls also attacked his neighbor.