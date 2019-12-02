PARIS (CBS13/AP) — Megan Rapinoe has won the Ballon d’Or for the best female player of the year after leading the United States to World Cup glory in July.
Rapinoe scored six goals in the tournament, earning her the Golden Boot as the top scorer and the Golden Ball as the top player.
England international Lucy Bronze finished second behind Rapinoe, and Alex Morgan third in the polling.
France Football magazine has been awarding the Ballon d’Or since 1956, and created a women’s award last year when Norway’s Ada Hegerberg won it.
A Redding native, Rapinoe played for the Elk Grove United through her high school years. She also received attention in 2016 for kneeling during the national anthem at a match, doing so in solidarity with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
