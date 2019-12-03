LODI (CBS13) — A Sacramento man was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison for his role in the shooting death of a beloved Lodi doctor last year.
Raymond Austin Jacquett, 26, was convicted in July for his part in the murder of Dr. Thomas Shock in Lodi. Dr. Shock was killed in the doorway of his Lodi home on Aug. 1, 2018.
Jacquett was found guilty of driving the shooter and possibly another person to Dr. Shock’s home in order to execute the doctor.
Three other suspects, Robert E. Lee, Mallory Stewart, and Christopher Costello, were arrested in connection to the murder and remain set for trial. They are set to return to court on Monday, Dec. 9, for confirmation of their jury trial date on Feb. 25, 2020.