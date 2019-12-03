Comments
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash on the Jackson Highway west of Sloughhouse.
The crash happened a little before 10:30 a.m. at Eagles Nest Road.
According to California Highway Patrol, a semi-truck was heading eastbound on Jackson Road, approaching the Eagles Nest Road intersection, when a white sedan crossed right into its path and was struck.
Two people were inside the sedan, a female driver and male passenger. Both did not survive, CHP says.
The driver of the semi was not hurt.
No roads are closed due to the crash, but traffic is slow through the area.