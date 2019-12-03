Comments
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities say a driver got a ticket for speeding in the Delta exactly two months after getting the exact same kind of ticket.
Tuesday morning, a California Highway Patrol officer stopped a driver who was speeding on Hood-Franklin Road, east of Stone Lake Road. The officer clocked the driver at 82 mph on the two-lane country road.
Turns out, the same man was ticketed back on Oct. 3 for going 83 mph on Highway 160 right next to the river.
The name of the driver has not been released, but according to the ticket CHP posted he is from Stockton.
Both roads have a speed limit of just 55 mph. Officers note the roads should not be used as a shortcut to bypass Interstate 5.