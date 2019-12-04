Comments
MEYERS (CBS13) – Officers say a box truck that lost control and went off the side of a slick Sierra road was going at an unsafe speed.
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 89 at South Upper Truckee Road, south of Meyers.
According to California Highway Patrol’s South Lake Tahoe division, the driver was heading north on the highway when the truck went out of control. The truck end up off the side of the road and into some trees.
The driver suffered only minor injuries, officers say.
CHP says the incident should serve as a reminder to slow down during inclement weather and chain controls, as the truck driver was allegedly going at an unsafe speed before crashing.