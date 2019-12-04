



PEARL HARBOR, HI (CBS13) — Terror at one of the most sacred spots on American soil. A sailor shot and killed himself at the Pearl Harbor-Hickham Joint Base in Hawaii, after shooting three civilian workers on the base, leaving two dead, and a third victim wounded.

The timing of this attack means the base was preparing for the anniversary ceremonies of the attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, just three days away. A 98-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor from Grass Valley was on the island to take part in the ceremonies, now also marked by this tragic shooting.

Following the initial reports of the shooting, the military put a shelter-in-place order and lockdown into effect. The gunfire erupted at a shipyard, across the harbor from the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, where the military is planning a 78th anniversary to commemorate the attack that killed thousands.

“We have no indication yet whether they were targeted or if it was a random shooting,” Navy Rear Admiral Rob Chadwick said.

READ: Stockton Man Claims He Was Brutally Beaten By County Corrections Officers In Racist Attack

Grass Valley’s 98-year-old Lou Conter was staying at the military hotel near Pearl Harbor. He is one of only three living survivors who were on board the USS Arizona during the attack.

Family friend Warren Hull was with him and said they were far from the active shooting and expect some increased security for the anniversary ceremony this weekend.

“It’s just very, very sad that it takes place just a couple days before the ceremony here,” Hull said. “But unfortunately as we all know, that’s where we’re at in America now.”

So far, the military has not released the names of the shooter or the victims. They are waiting to notify next of kin.