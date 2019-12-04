PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – At least one person had died after a crash on Highway 49 north of Auburn on Wednesday.
The crash happened just after 1 p.m. on southbound Highway 49 at Cramer Road.
According to California Highway Patrol, witnesses reported that someone was speeding in the middle of the turning lane on the highway. The car then swerved and hit a pickup truck and continued on, out of control. It finally came to a rest when it hit an SUV.
Officers say the reckless driver was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash. There has been no word on any injuries to the other drivers.
Authorities are asking people to avoid the area for the time being. Highway 49 is under traffic control in the immediate area due to the crash.
