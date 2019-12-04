LIVERMORE (CBS13) — After a year-long investigation, Livermore police arrested two people Wednesday on charges of human trafficking for the purposes of pimping, money laundering, and tax evasion.
The department launched its investigation after complaints from the community about suspected prostitution at two Livermore massage businesses. Detectives identified Anna Lingling Huang and Brian Scott Jones as the key players in the massage businesses.
Huang owns the Livermore massage parlors that were under investigation as well as two parlors in Tracy and one in Brentwood. Detectives believe she is involved in commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering.
Additionally, they believe Jones was complicit in the sexual exploitation and money laundering and also committed tax evasion. Both were arrested in their home without incident on charges of human trafficking for the purposes of pimping, pimping and pandering, money laundering, and tax evasion.
Police said this is still an active investigation and any victims that have been identified have been offered resources and social services to help with their situation. The case will ultimately be turned over to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office for the final charging decisions.